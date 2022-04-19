DEAL ALERT: Get 25% Off One Year of Paramount+ Until May 5

For most of the country, spring has sprung and so have the savings at Paramount+. The up-and-coming streaming service is offering new and returning subscribers a huge discount on a full year of service.

Until May 5, you can get 25% off either of Paramount+'s annual plans. That means that with the discount, subscribers can get the “Essential” plan, which has limited commercial interruptions, for a full year for just $37.49 and the “Premium” Plan, which has no ads, for just $74.99 for the year.

Only the Premium plan includes your local CBS affiliate, but the Essential plan does have separate live feeds for both “NFL on CBS” and UEFA Champions League. So, if you take advantage of the deal now, you will be able to stream all of PGA Tour and soccer action this spring, as well as the network’s NFL and college football broadcasts this fall and March Madness in 2023 at a fraction of the regular price.

How to Get 25% OFF Paramount+

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Continue.”

Select the Checkbox to Display Annual Plans.

Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free.”

Create or Log Into Your Paramount+ Account.

If it’s not already added, use code SPRINGSAVINGS.

Add payment and select “Start Paramount+.”

You must subscribe to the annual plan to get the discount, which will renew at the normal rate after a year unless canceled.

In addition to all of Paramount+’s sports content, one of the more alluring points of the service is the fact that it includes the studio’s ever-increasing library which already features 30,000+ TV episodes and movies. This ranges from original series like “1883,” “Halo,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “The Good Fight” to kids’ content like “PAW Patrol,” “Bob the Builder,” the SpongeBob spin-off “Kamp Koral” series, and other Nickelodeon favorites.

You can also watch your local CBS affiliate in order to stream local news, late-night talk shows, or to catch up on CBS favorites like “Survivor” or the “NCIS” franchise on-demand.

Earlier this year, CEO Bob Bakish also announced that Paramount+ will be the exclusive streaming home for Paramount movies in the future, including the Mission Impossible franchise and the recently released “Jackass: Forever.”

