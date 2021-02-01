DEAL ALERT: Get up to 35% OFF Roku and Fire TV Devices Ahead of Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV is almost here and if you need a streaming device upgrade – there are some great deals for you. Whether you want a Roku or Amazon Fire TV there are great options that will save you 35%+. While they aren’t as low as Black Friday 2020, most are the best we’ve seen since.

What Are The Best Super Bowl Deals on Streaming Devices?

Amazon Fire TV 2020 Super Bowl Deals

For just $21.99, you can get the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (normally $29.99). But, if you want a remote that can control your power and volume, you should upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $29.99 (normally $39.99)

For those that are looking a streaming device with 4K and Dolby Vision, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $39.99 (normally $49.99).

Roku 2020 Super Bowl Deals

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Roku has some amazing Super Bowl deals of their own.

However, the best value is their Roku Premiere at just $24.99 (normally $39.99) that streams in 4K and matches their Black Friday low.

If you want their top-of-the-line, they are offering a nearly $30 discount on the 2020 Roku Ultra. This is their most powerful streaming player ever and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time.

They are also offering a newly-launched Roku Streambar for just $109 (normally $129), which is a soundbar with a built-in 4K streaming player. It’s one of our favorite streaming devices that launched in 2020.