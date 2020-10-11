DEAL ALERT: Get 25%+ OFF Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Premiere, and Roku Express For Prime Day

While in year’s past Prime Day has been all about Amazon streaming devices, this year Roku is getting into the mix. They have dropped the price of three of their most popular streamers, Roku Streaming Stick+ ($12 OFF), Roku Premiere ($12 OFF), and Roku Express ($8 OFF) through October 17th.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Price: $37 (normally $49.99)

Available 10/11 - 10/17

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is probably the Roku device we’d recommend to most streamers. For Prime Day, Roku is dropping the price of the 4K streaming device even further to just $37.00. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for the device since last Black Friday, when it as $29.99.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ comes with a slightly updated remote with a mute button, and retains the ability to control power and volume on your TV.

Roku Premiere

Price: $27.99 (normally $39.99)

Available 10/11 - 10/17

Just like the Roku Streaming Stick+, the Roku Premiere also can stream up to 4K HDR. The biggest difference however, is that it comes with Roku Simple Remote, meaning it can’t control power and volume on your TV. For Prime Day, Roku is dropping the price by $12 to just $27.99

Roku Express

Price: $21.99(normally $29.99)

Available 10/11 - 10/17

The Roku Express is similar to the Roku Premiere, except that it streams in HD instead of 4K. It also includes the Roku Simple Remote, which has shortcuts for streaming services, but no TV controls. For Prime Day, Roku is dropping the price by $8 to just $21.99