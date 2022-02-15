 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get 3 Months of Starz & Amazon Music Unlimited for Just $0.99 a Month

Lauren Forristal

New subscribers can get 3 Months of STARZ and Amazon Music Unlimited for only $0.99 a month.

Usually, the STARZ costs $8.99 a month and Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 a month. Amazon’s music service is just like Spotify and Apple Music and includes unlimited access to over 75 million songs ad-free, with offline access.

How to Get 3 Months of Amazon Music & STARZ for $0.99

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click Get Started
  • Click Try Now
  • You will have access to Amazon Music Unlimited & STARZ

With the deal, you will access STARZ through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

This means you’ll be able to watch shows like “Outlander,” “Luther,” “Black Sails,” “Power,” and newer features like “Unholy,” “Monster Hunter,” “The Misfits,” “Caged,” “Redemption Day,” “Venom,” “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.”

