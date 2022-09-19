DEAL ALERT: Get 3 Months of STARZ For Just $1.99 a Month Through Amazon Prime Video Channels

Amazon has a special promotion which will give new subscribers a 3 Months of STARZ For $1.99 a month (normally $8.99). The deal ends on September 30.

This means you’ll be able to watch Starz Originals like “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “American Gods,” “Outlander,” “Power,” “Ash vs Evil Dead,” and “Vida,” as films like “Spiderman: No Way Home,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Heat,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Alien,” and more.

How to Get STARZ For $1.99

Click here to activate the offer

Click Get Started

Confirm & Complete Sign-Up

The offer is only available to new subscribers to STARZ via Amazon Prime Video Channels.

You can stream STARZ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

Adding STARZ to your Prime Video account means you can access and download any shows or films directly to your devices for viewing offline.

Related: What Are All the Premium Channels You Can Add to Your Amazon Prime Video Subscription?