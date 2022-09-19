DEAL ALERT: Get 3 Months of STARZ For Just $1.99 a Month Through Amazon Prime Video Channels
Amazon has a special promotion which will give new subscribers a 3 Months of STARZ For $1.99 a month (normally $8.99). The deal ends on September 30.
This means you’ll be able to watch Starz Originals like “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “American Gods,” “Outlander,” “Power,” “Ash vs Evil Dead,” and “Vida,” as films like “Spiderman: No Way Home,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Heat,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Alien,” and more.
How to Get STARZ For $1.99
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click Get Started
- Confirm & Complete Sign-Up
The offer is only available to new subscribers to STARZ via Amazon Prime Video Channels.
You can stream STARZ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.
Adding STARZ to your Prime Video account means you can access and download any shows or films directly to your devices for viewing offline.
STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on STARZ without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Outlander, Vida, and Power.
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows, as well as past seasons of shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, “ALF”, and “Miami Vice” and “Knight Rider.”
STARZ also has new-release films from Sony Pictures, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.