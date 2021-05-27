DEAL ALERT: Get 3 Months of STARZ for Only $5 a Month (45% OFF)

Starz has launched a special promotion which will give subscribers three months of Starz for only $5 a month. That’s almost half off the normal $8.99 a month, but the deal will only last for a limited time (June 30th).

This means you’ll be able to watch Starz Originals like Power Book II: Ghost, American Gods, Outlander, Power, Ash vs Evil Dead, Vida, and Howards End, as well as films like Spiderman: Far From Home, Jumanji: Next Level, Elf, Men In Black: International, and more.

How to Get 3 Months of STARZ for $5

Click here to activate the offer

After it redirects, add your email and Claim Offer

Complete Sign-Up

The offer is only available to new subscribers to the STARZ App who sign up in the web. You are still eligible for the offer if you have previously signed up using your cable company or streaming service like YouTube TV or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

While Starz is available as an add-on to YouTube TV ($9), Hulu ($9), Sling TV ($9), and AT&T TV ($11), this the cheapest option to subscribe.

You can stream Starz on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

Starz

Starz

Starz Cinema

Starz Comedy

Starz Edge

Starz in Black

Starz Kids & Family

Starz Encore