DEAL ALERT: Get 30-Day Free Trial of Showtime, Plus 6 Months For Just $4.99 a Month (55% OFF)

If you’re looking for a way to save on SHOWTIME, this might be the time to do it. For a limited time, they are offering SHOWTIME for just $4.99 a month (normally $10.99) for six months, after a 30-Day Free Trial.

How to Get Showtime For $4.99

activate the offer

Click “Get The Offer”

Create Your Account

Add Coupon Code: “q12021b”

Add Your Payment Information

This is available to new subscribers and to keep the price, you must keep an active subscription.

With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Billions, Shameless, The Chi, Homeland, Black Monday, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and Inside the NFL.

With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.

SHOWTIME also has recently released films like “On The Basis of Sex”, “Hustlers”, “21 Bridges”, “16 Shots”, and more.