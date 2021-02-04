 Skip to Content
Apple TV+

DEAL ALERT: Get $30 OFF Apple TV 4K, Plus a Free Year of Apple TV+

Jason Gurwin

The Apple TV 4K (32GB) which normally retails for $180 has been knocked down to just $149.99 on Amazon. As a bonus, the deal comes with a Free Year of Apple TV+ for new subscribers, meaning that you are getting $240 value for just $149.99.

How To Get The Deal:

  1. Click this link to activate the deal
  2. Click Add to Cart
  3. Add Shipping Information & Checkout

The device which can stream in up to 4K in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos audio support — is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K has built in Siri support meaning you can search and control apps just with your voice.

Specs
  • 4K High Dynamic Range (Dolby Vision and HDR10) for stunning picture quality Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound
    A10X Fusion chip for ultra-fast graphics and performance
  • Voice search by asking the Siri Remote. Compatibility- Apple TV is compatible with HD and UHD TVs with HDMI. Apple TV is compatible with Bluetooth keyboards
  • View photos and videos from your iPhone and iPad on TV
  • Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, ESPN, and thousands more apps in the App Store*
