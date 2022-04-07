DEAL ALERT: Get $30 OFF DIRECTV STREAM Through April 30th

Through April 30th, new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can get a $10 credit on their first three months of service ($30 total), after a 5-Day Risk-Free Trial.

If you are looking to stream your Regional Sports Network for MLB, NHL, and NBA games in most markets, including those from Bally Sports, you can upgrade to their CHOICE plan. With the promo, it will cost $79.99 for the next three months.

All plans now includes an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited At-Home streams. For a limited time, you will also get access to HBO Max, Showtime, Cinemax, and Epix for free for three months.

How to Get $10 OFF DIRECTV STREAM

Click Here to Activate The Offer

Sign up for any package

After their 5-Day Free Trial, you will see your first $10 applied to your payment method

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

On all plans, DIRECTV STREAM includes local channels and 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels including live sports (ESPN, FS1, USA Network, TNT, TBS), live news (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News), and entertainment (Discovery, Bravo, HGTV, A&E, Hallmark, and more)

To be eligible, customer must be a new DIRECTV STREAM subscriber. You will receive the credit to your method of payment within 3-5 days after the end of your 5-Day Free Trial.

What Regional Sports Networks does DIRECTV STREAM Carry?

Currently, DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming service that offers Bally Sports/Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and Altitude. They aren’t available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, or Sling TV.

They also are one of the select services that offer MSG, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, ROOT Sports Northwest, and NBC Sports RSNs.

Does DIRECTV STREAM have a Contract or Extra Fees?

When you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM “No Contract” Plan, your DIRECTV STREAM service will be month-to-month, so you can cancel at anytime without penalty. There are also no Broadcast TV or RSN Fees.

What Features Does DIRECTV STREAM Have?

With DIRECTV STREAM, you will be able to stream 90+ channels including locals and your local RSN on their “Choice” Plan. The service includes Unlimited Streams in your home (and three while traveling).

On all of their No Contract plans, you will also get access to their Unlimited DVR. The service also includes thousands of hours of on-demand content from your favorite channels.

DIRECTV STREAM Top Cable Channels