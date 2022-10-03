DEAL ALERT: Get 33% Off New Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Last month, Google announced the arrival of the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), the latest version of its Chromecast streaming device, and a cheaper update of the 4K version that arrived in 2020.

The price of the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) was listed at $29.99 at its release, but now it's even lower, at a 33% discount of $19.99. In addition, Google is continuing to offer the older 4K edition, listed at $49.99, at a reduced price of $39.99, a deal that has been offered at various times over the past year.

The HD version streams in 1080p HDR, and Google touts the device’s “Google smarts,” as well as the remote it comes with, and easy setup. All major streaming apps are available.

Check out a preview of the device:

While the 4K edition is available in three colors — ”Snow,” “Sunrise” and “Sky” — the HD version comes only in white. The 4K version also has an accompanying offer for three months of HBO Max ad-free at a reduced price, but that offer is not available for the HD edition.

The original Chromecast was released in 2013, and offered an easy plug-and-play solution at the dawn of the streaming era, at a price point of just $35. It was right on time for the arrival of major original content on Netflix that same year. The Chromecast was first controlled with smartphones and other third-party devices, while the 2020 update added a remote that no longer required the use of an outside device.