DEAL ALERT: Get 4 Months Free of Apple TV+ to Stream Season 2 of “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show”

Jason Gurwin

Since Apple TV+ launched in November 2019, it has more or less been free to anyone who bought an Apple device during that time. However, starting on July 1st, those who had it free at launch now had to pay $4.99 a month to continue to access the service.

But, you might not have to at least for a few more months. Apple is giving away four months of Apple TV+ to Target Circle customers, their free loyalty program.

In addition to new subscribers, we’ve heard from readers that those who received a free year through the purchase of a device, have been able to get in on the deal if you aren’t a current paying subscriber to Apple TV+. Target is also offering Apple Music and iCloud Storage for free for 4 months, along with Apple Arcade for 6 months.

How to Get 4 Months Free of Apple TV+

  • Click Here to Create or Access your Target Circle Account
  • Select “Apple TV+ Free for 4 Months” and then “Redeem Now”
  • It Will Automatically Generate a Code to Activate Your Free Trial

The timing couldn’t be better for the deal. Apple TV+ most popular series, Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis returns tomorrow, July 23rd, 2021. With the free trial, you will also be able to watch Season 2 of “The Morning Show” which returns in September, along with recently release “Schmigadoon” starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key.

7-Day Trial
apple.com

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies. While the quantity of content is limited for now, the service plans to add additional content every single month.

They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial
$4.99 / month
apple.com
