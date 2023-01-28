DEAL ALERT: Get 40% OFF Peacock and Stream Royal Rumble Tonight at No Extra Charge

There can only be one winner of tonight’s 2023 Royal Rumble – and you won’t want to miss it. Fortunately, unlike past years, the Royal Rumble is now included with a subscription to Peacock – meaning there is no extra PPV. But, what makes it even better is that for just a few days, you can get 40% OFF an entire year of Peacock Premium – which will include every WWE PPV at no extra charge.

How to Get 40% Off Peacock Premium

Click here to subscribe to Peacock Premium.

Apply Promo Code: NEWYEAR23

It will take 40% off the Annual Plan.

Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

Get The Deal 29.99 | normally $49.99 peacocktv.com Use Code: NEWYEAR23 For 40% Off

With your subscription, you can watch all PPVs like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and WarGames at no extra charge. Peacock Premium subscribers also get exclusive access to WWE Network in the U.S., including 17,000 hours of original and library content both on-demand and through their live 24/7 live channel.

What is Included on WWE Network on Peacock

All live pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam

Original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker: The Last Ride and the all-new WWE Icons;

In-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown;

WWE Network archives, including every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view event in history;

Groundbreaking documentaries, including WWE 24, WWE Untold, and WWE 365

Signature documentaries

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

What Can You Watch on Peacock?

In September, Peacock became the streaming home for all NBC, Bravo, USA Network, and other NBCUniversal programming. With next-day access to originals and less than five minutes of ads on its premium tier, a 40% discount has a lot to offer incoming viewers.

This week, Academy Award nominee “Tár” arrive on Peacock, and the breakout horror film “M3gan” will also be coming to the NBCUniversal streamer in the coming months as well. On Friday, Rian Johnson’s new procedural detective comedy “Poker Face” starring Natasha Lyonne will begin streaming, and in February, Season 2 of “Bel-Air” will arrive on Peacock.