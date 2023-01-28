DEAL ALERT: Get 40% OFF Peacock and Stream Royal Rumble Tonight at No Extra Charge
There can only be one winner of tonight’s 2023 Royal Rumble – and you won’t want to miss it. Fortunately, unlike past years, the Royal Rumble is now included with a subscription to Peacock – meaning there is no extra PPV. But, what makes it even better is that for just a few days, you can get 40% OFF an entire year of Peacock Premium – which will include every WWE PPV at no extra charge.
How to Get 40% Off Peacock Premium
- Click here to subscribe to Peacock Premium.
- Apply Promo Code: NEWYEAR23
- It will take 40% off the Annual Plan.
- Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”
With your subscription, you can watch all PPVs like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and WarGames at no extra charge. Peacock Premium subscribers also get exclusive access to WWE Network in the U.S., including 17,000 hours of original and library content both on-demand and through their live 24/7 live channel.
What is Included on WWE Network on Peacock
- All live pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam
- Original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker: The Last Ride and the all-new WWE Icons;
- In-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown;
- WWE Network archives, including every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view event in history;
- Groundbreaking documentaries, including WWE 24, WWE Untold, and WWE 365
- Signature documentaries
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV
What Can You Watch on Peacock?
In September, Peacock became the streaming home for all NBC, Bravo, USA Network, and other NBCUniversal programming. With next-day access to originals and less than five minutes of ads on its premium tier, a 40% discount has a lot to offer incoming viewers.
This week, Academy Award nominee “Tár” arrive on Peacock, and the breakout horror film “M3gan” will also be coming to the NBCUniversal streamer in the coming months as well. On Friday, Rian Johnson’s new procedural detective comedy “Poker Face” starring Natasha Lyonne will begin streaming, and in February, Season 2 of “Bel-Air” will arrive on Peacock.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.