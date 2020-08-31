DEAL ALERT: Get 40% OFF Smithsonian Channel Plus for Life

Just in time for labor day, you can get a quite a deal on Smithsonian Channel Plus. The premium subscription gives you access to Smithsonian Channel’s vast library of original series and documentaries with ad-free viewing. Usually the service is $4.99 a month, but for a limited time, you can save 40% ($2.99 a month) as long as you remain a subscriber. The deal ends tonight, August 31st.

The streaming service can be used on most streaming players including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and Web. This is the cheapest way to get the subscription, and will save you $24 a year compared to subscribing via third-party sites like Prime Video Channels.

How to Get The Deal

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Start Free Trial” in top right

Add Your Email and Choose Your Password

Apply coupon code: AUGSAVE40 at checkout

After a 7-Day Free Trial, you will save 40% every month

Last year, Smithsonian Channel merged content from their linear Smithsonian Channel and previous SVOD service Smithsonian Earth to create the new service. The new service expands on just nature and wildlife, to include space, science, travel, and pop-culture.

The service includes fresh content every week, as well as their library of series like Aerial America, America in Color, Million Dollar American Princesses, The Lost Tapes and Air Disasters. It also includes the vast library of 4K UHD nature and wildlife content from Smithsonian Earth.