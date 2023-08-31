DEAL ALERT: Get 50% off 3 Months of VidAngel and Ensure Your Kids Never Stream Inappropriate Content

The amount of streaming video on-demand available is truly staggering these days. One recent survey found there are over 2 million streaming titles available worldwide, and with that amount of choice coming from so many different sources, it can be hard for parents to know that their kids aren’t watching something inappropriate without their consent.

That’s why VidAngel is such a helpful tool. It works with the top streaming platforms in the world — including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, [Paramount+$] and others — by allowing parents to set content filters, then automatically editing out frames in streaming content that offer offensive images or inappropriate language. Normally, this service costs $9.99 per month, but until Sept. 4 users can sign up with a special promo code to cut that price in half for the next three months!

How to Get 3 Months of VidAngel for Just $5 Each

Type in your email address and click “Get Started.”

When prompted, enter promo code LABORDAY to receive the discount.

to receive the discount. Enter payment and contact info and start your 14-day free trial.

With VidAngel, users can connect their accounts from streamers like Netflix and apply pre-set filters to a wide array of TV shows and movies. There are both visual and audio filters available, and customers can modify the filtering levels to suit their exact needs before starting any title.

Users should note that not all titles will work with the VidAngel system. Depending on the studio a show or movie originated from, preexisting agreements might not allow its content to be edited, even if it resides on a platform that does work with the VidAngel filtering platform.

What Streamers Does VidAngel Work With?

What Content Does VidAngel Allow You to Filter?

Customers of VidAngel can use the service to edit foul language, nudity, drug and alcohol use, violence, frightening images and more to varying degrees based on user preference. VidAngel does provide filters for racial and bigoted slurs, but it does not allow users to filter for race, skin color, religion, or sexual orientation.

How Much Content Does VidAngel Edit Out?

That depends on the settings. The GIF below shows how users can edit a particular title to their liking — in this case, the STARZ series “Outlander.” Customers can remove all potentially offending content entirely, or mix and match which aspects they’d like to see less of and which they’re fine with.