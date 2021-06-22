DEAL ALERT: Get 50% OFF Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Plus 3 Months of Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+ For Free

For Prime Day 2021, Amazon has dropped the price of the Amazon Fire Stick 4K to just $24.99 (normally $50), which is an all-time low price. The device, which can stream in 4K, up to 60 fps, comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which can control power and volume on your television.

But, as a bonus, if you purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, or any Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite device on Prime Day 2021, you can get the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu Ad-Supported, and ESPN+ for three months free.

Normally, the Disney Bundle costs $13.99 a month, meaning you can get $42 in value, when you purchase a Fire TV device or Fire Tablet. To be eligible, you have to be a new or returning subscriber, meaning you can’t have subscribed to any of the service in the last 30 days.

You can get a Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite ($17.99), Amazon Fire TV Stick ($22.99), or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K ($24.99) for as little as just $18.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K