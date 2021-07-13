 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
SHOWTIME

DEAL ALERT: Get 50% OFF Annual Subscription to Showtime (~$4 a Month), After 30-Day Free Trial

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking for a way to save on SHOWTIME, this might be the time to do it. For a limited time, Sam’s Club Members can get an entire year of Showtime for just $49 ($4.08 a month), that’s 63% OFF the monthly price of $10.99. You’ll even get a 30-Day Free Trial to try it out before they will charge you. The deal only lasts until August 11th, 2021.

If you aren’t a Sam’s Club Member, you can get your first year for just $45, which includes a $45 Gift Card, making it effectively free.

How to Get Showtime For ~$4 A Month

  • Click Here to Activate The Offer
  • Select “Annual”
  • Complete Checkout
  • After Checkout, you will Receive an E-Mail to Activate Your Subscription

Your Showtime subscription will be charged Sam’s Club, so you will need to remember to manage it on Sam’s Club website.

With your ad-free subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Billions, Shameless, The CHI, Black Monday, City on The Hill, The Circus and Back to Life.

Showtime is also now the home of combat sports, with exclusive access to SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING and BELLATOR MMA.

You’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Homeland, Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.

SHOWTIME also has recently released films like “Dark Waters”, “1917”, “Hustlers”, “Eighth Grade”, “Hereditary”, and “Belushi.”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.