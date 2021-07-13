DEAL ALERT: Get 50% OFF Annual Subscription to Showtime (~$4 a Month), After 30-Day Free Trial

If you’re looking for a way to save on SHOWTIME, this might be the time to do it. For a limited time, Sam’s Club Members can get an entire year of Showtime for just $49 ($4.08 a month), that’s 63% OFF the monthly price of $10.99. You’ll even get a 30-Day Free Trial to try it out before they will charge you. The deal only lasts until August 11th, 2021.

If you aren’t a Sam’s Club Member, you can get your first year for just $45, which includes a $45 Gift Card, making it effectively free.

How to Get Showtime For ~$4 A Month

Click Here to Activate The Offer

Select “Annual”

Complete Checkout

After Checkout, you will Receive an E-Mail to Activate Your Subscription

Your Showtime subscription will be charged Sam’s Club, so you will need to remember to manage it on Sam’s Club website.

With your ad-free subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Billions, Shameless, The CHI, Black Monday, City on The Hill, The Circus and Back to Life.

Showtime is also now the home of combat sports, with exclusive access to SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING and BELLATOR MMA.

You’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Homeland, Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.

SHOWTIME also has recently released films like “Dark Waters”, “1917”, “Hustlers”, “Eighth Grade”, “Hereditary”, and “Belushi.”