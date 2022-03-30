DEAL ALERT: Get 50% Off BET+ Subscription for the Next Year

BET+, BET Networks’ premium subscription service, is offering new subscribers 50% off for an entire year on both the annual plan (usually $94.99/year) and monthly plan ($9.99/month). The offer is valid on select platforms through April 4, 2022.

How to Get 50% OFF BET+ For 12 Months

Click here to activate the offer.

Select “Start Streaming Now”

Create an account

Choose a plan

Add promo code HALFOFF

Enter payment information and “Subscribe”

The BET+ app is available on supported iOS, Android, Amazon Kindle, Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Vizio TV, Roku devices and Web devices.

BET+ is also available as an Add-On Channel through Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Apple TV Channels, DISH, and Sling TV. It’s important to note that the BET+ Add-On Channel on Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, the Apple TV App, DISH and Sling TV are all separate subscription services. Subscribing to a BET+ Add-On Channel will not give you access to the BET+ website or app on other devices and vice versa.

With a BET+ subscription, you get access to 1,000+ hours of ad-free premium content, including exclusive new original programming and fan-favorite series, movies, and specials from BET Networks, as well as a host of leading African American content creators, such as Tyler Perry, Tracy Oliver, Will Packer, and more.

This includes films from the “Madea” series; Tyler Perry’s “Sistas,” “All the Queens Men,” “Ruthless,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “The Ms. Pat Show,” “First Wives Club,” “The Bobby Brown Story,” “The New Edition Story,” “College Hill,” “Baldwin Hills,” “Frankie and Neffe,” “Martin,” “Comic View,” and more.