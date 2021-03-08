DEAL ALERT: Get 50% OFF Four Months of Peacock Premium, Ahead of WWE Network Launch - All The Details

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, recently announced they would be absorbing the WWE Network, along with its vast library of wrestling content. Now, the WWE Network is giving users more details as to just what WWE fans will get when the company makes Peacock its exclusive streaming home — including those who don’t want to pay anything.

Free Peacock users can watch Peacock’s new WWE channel, “select” WWE Original shows, WWE-themed reality shows like “Miz and Mrs.,” “Total Bellas,” and “Total Divas,” recent in-ring content; and new weekly episodes of select live shows like “RAW Talk” and “The Bump,” both live and on demand. Peacock Premium members can watch all of that, plus all upcoming PPV events, more than 17,000 hours of original and library content, and the current seasons of WWE Original shows.

Peacock is also offering a deal on Peacock Premium for WWE fans switching over to the platform. By visiting Peacock’s WWE section, users can receive four months of Peacock Premium for just $9.99 ($2.50 a month), normally $20.

How to Get 50% OFF Peacock

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Peacock Premium”

Add Your Email & Password

Enter Payment Information and “Pay Now”

Get The Deal $2.50 | normally $4.99 peacocktv.com Get Peacock For Just $2.50 a Month For Four Months

WWE content will start appearing on Peacock on March 18 and the WWE Network platform will sunset on April 4. Peacock is compatible with Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, VIZIO Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, and LG Smart TV.

This isn’t the only sports content that shifted Peacock. Starting with Premier League Pass last year, which airs all matches that aren’t available on linear television – Peacock Premium has become a destination for live sports.

They have also moved “Figure Skating Pass”, “Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass”, and Rugby Pass to Peacock. This year they will offer coverage of U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open and Ryder Cup golf and select Olympics and Paralympics events.