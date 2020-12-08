DEAL ALERT: Get 50% OFF Hulu with the Purchase of an Amazon Fire TV Device

In case you missed out on Hulu’s Black Friday Deal, there is still a chance to save on Hulu. Through the end of 2020, if you purchase a Fire Stick Lite, Fire Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube, you will get a 50% discount code on Hulu for six months.

How to Get 50% OFF Hulu

Click here to activate the offer

Purchase a Fire TV device

You will be emailed the discount code

Get The Deal $17.99+ amazon.com Get 50% Hulu with Purchase

That means instead of paying $5.99 a month for Hulu, you will pay just $2.99 a month, an $18 savings over the six months. Since the Fire Stick Lite is still on sale for just $17.99 (normally $29.99), that means you could also think of it as getting a free device.

Fire Stick $29.99 (normally $39.99), Fire TV Stick 4K $39.99 (normally $49.99) , or Fire TV Cube $99.99 (normally $119.99) are also on sale.

To be eligible, you have to be a new or returning Hulu subscribers (not been a subscriber for at least six months). You will have to redeem the code by January 31, 2021.

How to Redeem Fire TV Promo Code

Visit www.hulu.com/start/amazonholiday

Enter promotional code

Click ‘Apply Code’

Enter your information to sign-up for Hulu’s ad-supported plan

Happy Streaming!

The Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite were just released last month. The devices have a brand-new processor, which has similar performance to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The Fire TV Stick includes a remote that can control power and volume on your TV, while the Fire TV Stick Lite cannot.

The biggest difference between the Fire TV Stick 4K and the two cheaper devices is that it supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio.