DEAL ALERT: Get 50% OFF MLB.TV to Stream 2021 MLB Season Until May 18th

Jason Gurwin

Until May 18th, MLB.TV is running special promotion where you can get the entire rest of the season for just $64.99 (normally $129.99). If you just want to follow a single team, you can get the “Single Team” plan for just $54.99 for the rest of the year.

How to Get a 50% OFF MLB.TV

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Select “All Team Pass” or “Single Team Pass”
  • If you choose “All Team Pass”, you can choose the discounted annual plan on the next screen.
  • Click Start Your Free Trial

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding ESPN, FOX, and MLB Network telecasts). This is ideal for fans who live away from your favorite team or want to catch teams or players out of your local area.

The offer is available directly from MLB.TV, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels. Those streaming on Fire TV devices will have access to Prime Video’s exclusive X-Ray feature, which allows fans to access live in-game stats, team and player details and play-by-play information while they watch.

