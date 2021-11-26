BLACK FRIDAY DEAL 2021: Get 50% OFF NBA League Pass + NBA TV For Black Friday With This Special Promo Code

If you’ve been waiting to sign-up for NBA League Pass, they are making it awfully temping this Black Friday. Until November 29th (Cyber Monday), you can get 50% OFF NBA League Pass + NBA TV. This is the biggest discount they’ve ever offered on NBA League Pass.

How to Get a 50% OFF NBA League Pass

Click here to activate the offer

Select “NBA League Pass with NBA TV”

Create Your Account

Choose “Enter Promo Code” and Add Code: NBALP50US

Complete Payment

$115 / year | normally $230. Get 50% NBA League Pass + NBA TV For Rest of 2021-22 Season. Offer ends Nov. 29

With NBA League Pass + NBA TV, you will get every out-of-market game for all NBA teams. You won’t be able to stream nationally televised games on NBA TV, ABC, ESPN, and TNT, as well as games available in your local market are blacked out.

With NBA League Pass, you can choose the home and away feed. They also have in-stream advanced stats, so you can check the players’ and teams’ performance without leaving the stream. After the game, you will have access to full-length and 10-min condensed replays. For those games that are blacked out, you will get on-demand access 3 days after the broadcast.

With the included NBA TV add-on, you will also get a 24/7 feed of NBA TV. In addition to live games, you will also get all their studio shows.

For those who want to stream games in their local market, you will still need a Live TV Streaming Service. Unfortunately, with Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV all without Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Altitude, Spectrum SportsNet, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, your only option is the $84.99 DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan.

For Dallas Mavericks fans, there is an offer right now to get 5 months of DIRECTV STREAM for just $35 a month.

For teams carried on NBC Sports-owned RSNs like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Philadelphia 76ers, you have multiple options to stream like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

For others like the New York Knicks (MSG), Portland Trail Blazers (ROOT Sports Northwest), and Houston Rockets (AT&T SportsNet Southwest), you can use either fuboTV or DIRECTV STREAM.