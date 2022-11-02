DEAL ALERT: Get 50% Off One Year of Walmart+ Including Paramount+; Bundle Just $49

Through Nov. 3, 2022, you can get an entire year of Walmart+ for only $49, a discount of 50% from its normal $12.95 per month or $98 annual rate. All Walmart+ subscribers now get access to the Paramount+ Essentials plan (which is normally $4.99 per month), meaning that you will get Walmart+ and Paramount+ for $49 for an entire year.

In addition to access to Paramount+, with Walmart+, you will also get free delivery from Walmart stores and Walmart.com, six months of Spotify Premium, as well as gas discounts, and early access to Walmart Black Friday Deals.

With Paramount+, you can watch live NFL games, Champions League, or stream “Top Gun: Maverick” when it is released later this year. The service also has “The Lost City,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Jackass Forever,” and “South Park: The Streaming Wars.” If you already wrapped up “Yellowstone,” you can now stream the western’s prequel series “1883,” which is only available on Paramount+.

How to Get a Paramount+ & Walmart+ for $49

Click Here to activate the deal.

Purchase a Walmart+ subscription for $49.

Once subscribed, you will be able to activate your Paramount+ account.

With Paramount+ you can watch:

Your NFL on CBS games all season long.

The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week.”

Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game.

The streaming service includes TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, and Smithsonian Channel, as well as Paramount+ original series from the “Star Trek” franchise.

The service has a big collection of over 1000 movies including “Candyman,” “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Grease,” “A Quiet Place: Part II,” “Orphan: First Kill,” and more.