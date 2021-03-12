Get 50% OFF Paramount Plus For An Entire Year With This Promo Code, Back For a Limited Time

Paramount+ is officially here, and after rebranding from CBS All Access, they’re offer new and returning subscribers a huge discount when you subscribe to a full year of service.

Until March 31st, you can get 50% OFF the Paramount+ Annual Plan. With all plans, you’ll get your local CBS affiliate which means you can stream March Madness on CBS and The Grammys, this coming Sunday.

With the discount, you will get the “Limited Commercials” plan for just $29.99 annually ($2.49 a month) and the “Commercial Free” Plan for just $49.99 annually ($4.16 a month).

How to Get 50% OFF Paramount+

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Continue”

Select Checkbox to Display Annual Plans

Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free”

Create Your Paramount+ Account

If it’s not already added, use code: YEAR

Add payment and select “Start Paramount+”

Get The Deal $29.99 | normally $59.99 cbs.com Get 50% OFF Paramount Plus For a Limited Time

You must subscribe to the annual plan to get the discount, which will renew at the normal rate after a year if you keep your subscription.

CBS All Access/Paramount+ includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer.

One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s getting additional content. They will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies, when it relaunches on March 4th.

You’ll also be able to binge original series like “Star Trek: Picard”, “Star Trek: Discovery”, “The Twilight Zone”, “Interrogation”, “The Good Fight”, and more.

They will join the previously announced Spongebob spin-off “Kamp Koral” series, along with the being the SVOD home of The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.”

Last year, CBS All Access revamped the service with 3,500 additional episodes of TV and movies from channels like MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, and BET. The service has a brand-new interface with better recommendations and revamped home-screen — and just looks slicker.

CBS All Access has content for the entire family including from Nickelodeon like Danny Phantom and Bob The Builder. You can also watch your local CBS affiliate to stream local news, late night, or catch up on CBS shows like “Survivor” or “NCIS” on-demand.