DEAL ALERT: Get 50+ Cable Channels + NHL Center Ice For Just $10 with Sling TV

Jason Gurwin

Sling TV is offering an amazing deal on their Live TV Streaming Service, with a huge bonus for hockey fans.

New and Returning Customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $10 (normally $35), plus free access to NHL Center Ice for the rest of the 2021 NHL season. You will also get Sling’s 200 Hour DVR include for free for your first month.

How to Get Sling For $10

From May 5th through May 19th, existing Sling TV can watch every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Center Ice for free with Sling TV.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 150 Hours for $5).

Recently, Sling TV added the ability to stream local channels from the Sling TV interface using Locast. Currently, that feature is available on Android and Android TV devices.

Sling Orange

Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, NBCSN, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
Sign Up Sign Up Sign Up
$35 $35 $50
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
