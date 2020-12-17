DEAL ALERT: Get 50+ Channels of Live TV with Sling TV For Just $20 (33% OFF) For a Limited Time

Sling TV has launched a special promotion for streamers. For a limited time, all new Sling subscribers can get $10 OFF their first month, when they sign-up for Sling Orange or Sling Blue (which include up to 50 live channels).

How to Get $10 OFF Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV

Add Your Email Address, Set Password, & Zip Code

Choose Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Both

Adding Billing Info & Complete Sign-Up

Get The Deal $30+ / month sling.com Get Premium Pass For Free When You Sign-Up For Sling Orange or Sling Blue

As an added bonus, for a limited time, all new subscribers will also Sling Premium Pass, which includes Showtime, STARZ, and Epix for free for your first month.

For NBA fans, with Sling Orange you will get ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT which will cover all your national NBA coverage. With Sling Blue, you will get NFL Network, FS1, NBCSN, TBS, TNT, and Big Ten Network. On either plan, you can add NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, and MLB Network with their Sports Extra add-on ($10).

The promotion is only available to new users or those who have signed up in the last 30 Days. After the promotion ends, you will be charged for Premium Pass if you don’t cancel.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $30) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 10 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 50 Hours for $5).

What is Sling Premium Pass?

The Premium Pass gives Slingers access to thousands of the latest movies, hit series and on-demand titles. Take a break from re-watching the same shows and instead turn any night into a movie night.

With the Sling Premium Pass you can get original series, on-demand shows, and hit movies — over 85K movies and shows on-demand. Some shows include Showtime’s “Billions”, STARZ’s “Outlander”, and Epix’s “Belgravia.” Hit movies you can stream include “Spiderman: Far From Home”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “MIB International”, “Rocketman”, and “Hustlers”.

What is Sling Orange and Sling Blue?

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

Get The Deal $30+ / month sling.com Get Premium Pass For Free When You Sign-Up For Sling Orange or Sling Blue

Sling TV Channel Lineup