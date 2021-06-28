DEAL ALERT: Get 6 Months of Disney+ For Free with Amazon Music Unlimited

If you a new or existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you’re in for a treat.

New subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited, can get 6 Months of Disney+ For Free. If you are an existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you will get 3 Months of Disney+ For Free.

To be eligible, you have to be a new subscriber to Disney+, meaning you won’t be able to use the promo if you already have an active account.

Normally, the Disney+ costs $7.99 a month, meaning you can get $48 in value, when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited. Amazon’s music service costs $7.99 a month, and like Spotify and Apple Music includes unlimited access to over 75 million songs ad-free, with offline access.

How to Get 6 Months of Disney+ For Free

Click here to activate the offer

Click Get Started

Click Activate Now

You will be forwarded to Disney+ and your account will be activated

Get The Deal $7.99 amazon.com Get 6 Months of Disney+ For Free

This is the second major promo Disney has run with Amazon in recent weeks. During Prime Day 2021, Disneyoffered three months of the Disney Bundle for free if you purchased a Fire TV device.

Terms & Conditions

This offer of 6 months of Disney+ on us for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and 3 months of Disney+ on us for current and former Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers is a limited time offer available with eligible Amazon Music Unlimited plans. Current subscribers to Disney+ are not eligible.