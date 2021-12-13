DEAL ALERT: Get 6 Months of PBS Kids For Just $2.49 (50% OFF) Through Amazon Prime Video Channels

For just three days, Amazon has a limited time promotion which will give new subscribers 6 Months of PBS Kids For $2.49 a month (normally $4.99). The deal is available through December 15th.

How to Get PBS Kids For $2.49/mo.

Click here to activate the offer

Click Get Started

Confirm & Complete Sign-Up

The offer is only available to new subscribers to PBS Kids via Amazon Prime Video Channels.

PBS Kids includes full past seasons of hit kids shows like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Arthur, Wild Kratts, Pinkalicious & Peterrific, as well as classics like Reading Rainbow and Mister Rogers

You can stream PBS Kids through Prime Video can be streamed on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.