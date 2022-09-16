 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get Six Months of Showtime for Just $3.99 per Month Through Prime Video (65% Off)

Jason Gurwin

For a limited time, Amazon has a special promotion which will give new subscribers (link: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/offers/ref=atv_3p_sho_c_IGg9mT_YS42mW_1_1?benefitId=showtimeSub&tag=fomopop-20 text: six months of Showtime for $3.99 per month, $7 off the normal monthly rate of $10.99, but you better hurry, because the deal ends tonight, Sept. 16.

This means you’ll be able to watch Showtime Originals including “American Gigolo”, “The Chi”. “City on a Hill”, “Dexter: New Blood”, and “Yellowjackets.” You can also watch past seasons of “Billions,” “Shameless,” “Homeland,” “Black Monday,” “Dexter,” “The Affair,” “Deus & Mero,” “The Loudest Voice,” and more. There are also recently released movies available on the service like “The Green Knight,” “McEnroe,” “Stillwater,” “Minari,” “Red Rocket,” and “Lamb.”

If you prefer a bundle, for a limited time you can get Paramount+ & Showtime for just $7.99 a month, for life.

How to Get Showtime For $3.99 For 6 Months

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click Get Started
  • Confirm & Complete Sign-Up

The offer is only available to new subscribers to Showtime via Amazon Prime Video Channels. You are still eligible for the offer if you have previously signed up using your cable company or streaming service like Hulu or directly through Showtime.

You can stream Showtime on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

