DEAL ALERT: Get 6 Months of Shudder For Just $2.99 a Month (50% OFF) with Promo Code

Because we’re halfway to Halloween, you can get a quite a deal on Shudder. The AMC-owned streaming service gives you access to a vast library of ad-free horror, thriller, and supernatural originals and films.

Usually the service is $5.99 a month (or $56.99 a year), but for a limited time, you can save 50% meaning you can get it for just $2.99 a month for the next six months. The deal will last only until April 22nd, 2021.

The streaming service can be used on most streaming players including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. This is the cheapest way to get the subscription, and will save you $18 over the six months compared to subscribing via third-party sites like Prime Video Channels.

How to Get The Deal

Click here to activate the offer

Coupon code: HALFOFF6 will be automatically applied at checkout

When you sign-up, you will save 50% on your annual subscription

The service includes 500+ films including Halloween, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Hellraiser, Revenge, The Collector, Mandy, and The Others. They also have Shudder Originals like The Ranger, Horror Noire, and Deadwax, and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.