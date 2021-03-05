DEAL ALERT: Get 6 Months of STARZ For Just $2.99 a Month Through Amazon Prime Video Channels

Amazon has a special promotion which will give new subscribers a 6 Months of STARZ For $2.99 a month (normally $8.99). The deal ends on March 14th.

This means you’ll be able to watch Starz Originals like Power Book II: Ghost, American Gods, Outlander, Power, Ash vs Evil Dead, Vida, and Howards End, as well as films like Spiderman: Far From Home, Jumanji: Next Level, Elf, Men In Black: International, and more.

How to Get STARZ For $2.99

Click here to activate the offer

Click Get Started

Confirm & Complete Sign-Up

The offer is only available to new subscribers to STARZ via Amazon Prime Video Channels. You are still eligible for the offer if you have previously signed up using your cable company or streaming service like Hulu or directly through Showtime.

You can stream STARZ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.