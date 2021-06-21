 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get a $10 Amazon Gift Card, When You Buy $40 Amazon Gift Card With This Promo Code

Jason Gurwin

One of the best ways to save on Prime Day 2021 is to get free Amazon Gift Card Credit. That way when you buy a discounted streaming device or streaming service, you can save even more. Amazon is running a special promotion where you can get a $10 Free Amazon Gift Card, when you purchase a $40 Amazon Gift Card (or reload your Gift Card balance with $40).

There is a limit to one $10 Bonus per Amazon account and you will receive it within 48 hours of a qualified Gift Card purchase. While you have until 11:59pm PT on June 22nd to take advantage of the deal, it will expire early if supplies run out (which it did earlier this month on a similar deal).

How to Get $10 Free Amazon Gift Card

  1. Click here to activate the promotion
  2. Click “Apply Code to Your Account” (or use code GCPRIME2021)
  3. Reload or Purchase $40 or more to your Gift Card Balance

Streaming Device 2021 Prime Day Deals

Amazon’s 2021 Prime Day deals have dropped the price of Fire TV and Roku devices even lower than Black Friday.

