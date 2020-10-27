DEAL ALERT: Get a 30-Day Free Trial to SHUDDER with T-Mobile Tuesday

While most T-Mobile subscribers already get Netflix as part of their subscription (and used to get Quibi, R.I.P), now they can get an extended free trial of horror streaming service SHUDDER. Starting today, October 27th, T-Mobile and Sprint (now T-Mobile) customers, will get a 30-Day Free Trial of SHUDDER in their T-Mobile Tuesday App.

In order to be eligible, you will need to be a new SHUDDER subscriber. Customers will get access to the service for one-month, which is normally $5.99/month.

The AMC-owned streaming service gives you access to a vast library of ad-free horror, thriller, and supernatural

The streaming service can be used on most streaming players including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

Creepshow, a horror anthology web television series has proven to be a major hit for the platform.

The service also include 500+ films including Halloween, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Hellraiser, Revenge, The Collector, Mandy, and The Others. They also have Shudder Originals like The Ranger, Horror Noire, and Deadwax, and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.