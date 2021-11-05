DEAL ALERT: Get a Free Month of Sling, When You Purchase Canelo vs Plant PPV

The long-awaited undisputed super-middleweight fight between Canelo Alvarez 56-1-2 (38 KOs) and Caleb Plant 21-0 (12 KOs) is finally here.

Do you want to stream the Canelo vs. Plant fight? There’s a great way to stream and save on Canelo Plant PPV on Saturday October 6th at 9pm ET. If you purchase the PPV ($79.99) of the fight from Sling TV, you will get Sling Orange or Sling Blue for free (a $35 savings).

That means in addition to the fight, you will be able to stream up to 50+ top cable channels including ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, TNT, TBS, CNN, Fox News, Bravo, HGTV, and more. You can watch major sports like NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and WWE.

How to Get 1 Month of Sling TV For Free

Click “Get the Deal” to activate the promotion

You will be sent to Sling TV website to sign up for your Sling TV account

Select Your TV Plan (Sling Orange, Blue, or Best of Spanish TV)

Create Your Account and Purchase PPV

Get The Deal $35+ / month sling.com Get Your First Month of Sling TV For Free

You’ll even get a 50 Hour DVR included at no extra charge – and since the service is month-to-month, there are no contracts or extra fees.

What Features does Sling TV have?

With Sling TV you will be able to stream 50+ channels for $35 a month. The service includes 3 simultaneous streams with Sling Blue and a single stream with Sling Orange. If you subscribe to Sling Orange + Blue, you will get up to four simultaneous streams.

On all plans, a 50 Hour DVR included, but can be upgraded to a 200 Hour DVR for $5 a month. The service also includes thousands of hours of on-demand content from your favorite channels.

What channels does Sling TV include?

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

You can also add-on additional channels like NFL RedZone, NHL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Longhorn Network, Big Ten Network, and more.