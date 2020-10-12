DEAL ALERT: Get a Roku TV For Only $98 in Walmart’s “Prime Day”

While Amazon Prime Day doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, Walmart is having “Prime Day” of their own. If you’re looking for a Roku TV, Walmart has two great options starting at just $98. The promotions will run through October 15th.

Price: $98 (normally $129.99)

Available 10/12 - 10/15

If you’re looking for a smaller TV for your bedroom or kitchen, this 32” TV fits the bill. At 32”, it supports 720p HD with a LED panel at 60Hz. But the good news is that you won’t need a separate streaming player, since it has Roku TV built-in.

It has 3 HDMI Inputs, 1 USB, 1 Composite, and a Digital Optical port, as well as built-in WiFi and RF Antenna input.

Price: $248 (normally $399.99)

Available 10/12 - 10/15

If you want a larger TV for your living room, they also have the JVC 55” Roku TV, which supports up to 4K on its LED panel with 60 Hz refresh rate. The device also has 3 HDMI ports, one of which supports ARC so you can use your soundbar with all your connected devices.