DEAL ALERT: Get All-Time Low Price on NVIDIA Shield Streaming Player

David Satin

The NVIDIA Shield streaming player is one of the best streaming devices commercially available. It offers the ability to stream video in Ultra-High-Definition 4K, comes with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound standard, and comes equipped with GeForce Now, which transforms the device into a powerful PC gaming rig!

The NVIDIA Shield device normally runs for $199.99, a price that reflects the formidable features and abilities of the player. But for a limited time, customers can head to Amazon and get it for the lowest price ever offered: $169.99, 15% off the normal retail price. Although Amazon’s Prime Days event is still occurring as of the time of this writing, you do not have to be a Prime member to get this deal!

Get the NVIDIA Shield Streaming Player for All-Time Low Price of $169.99

The NVIDIA Shield is the world’s most powerful Android TV streaming media player and runs on Android TV version 11. It has the ability to enhance HD video in real-time to 4K for clearer, sharper visuals using next-generation AI upscaling. The device comes with two USB 3.0 ports for storage expansion, or for hooking up devices like USB cameras, keyboards, controllers, and more. It also has a Plex Media Server built-in, which allows users to upload and share their personal media, and stream it any time they want, or even plug in an over-the-air antenna and stream local channels free. NVIDIA Shields come equipped with 3 GB RAM and 16 GB storage for ultra-fast loading and streaming.

Google Assistant is built into the NVIDIA Shield, allowing users to look at photos, view live camera feeds hooked up to their home security, check weather and sports scores, and even control lighting powered by the Google Assistant all with voice commands. Users can even combine it with an Alexa device to give them even more control of their home technology suite.

The NVIDIA Shield is compatible with all of your favorite streaming apps, from AMC+ to Zeus and everything in between. If you subscribe to the top tiers of Netflix or Max, and want a device that will allow you to take full advantage of the 4K streaming resolution you can access with your subscription on select titles, the NVIDIA Shield is the perfect device for you. Get it for just $169.99 today!

