DEAL ALERT: Get Amazon Fire Stick 4K for Just $18.99 for a Limited Time

If you are in the market for a new Amazon Fire TV device, this might the cheapest 4K Fire Stick we’ve ever seen.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $18.99 from Woot! with Promo Code SAVE4. The device normally retails for $49.99, but even when discounted rarely drops below $25.

This is the 2018 version of the Fire Stick 4K, but the only difference between it and the latest model is that it is missing the latest Alexa remote with shortcut buttons. The device still has TV controls that you can control the power and volume of your TV.

Like most items on Woot!, this deal will only last until it sells out and the promo code SAVE4 is only valid until Saturday, July 23. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime Members.

Fire Stick 4K (2018 Model)

How To Get The Deal:

Click here to activate the deal. Select “Add to Cart.” Add Shipping Information. Checkout.

You can also get the Fire Stick (2020 model) for just $15.99 with promo code SAVE4. This Fire Stick has a similar performance to the Fire TV Stick 4K, but will only stream in HD. The Fire TV Stick includes a remote that can control power and volume on your TV, but without app shortcut buttons.

Fire Stick (2020 Model)

How To Get The Deal:

Click here to activate the deal. Select “Add to Cart.” Add Shipping Information. Checkout.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K