DEAL ALERT: Get Amazon Fire Stick 4K For Just $24.99 (50%) In This Black Friday Deal
Amazon’s best Black Friday deal on a Fire TV device is already available.
For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99 (normally $49.99), which is a 50% savings. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio, and comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.
Fire Stick 4K Black Friday Deal
- Click here to activate the offer
- Add the Item to Cart
- Complete Checkout
If you don’t need a 4K Streaming Device, you can get Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $19.99 (normally $39.99) and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99 (normally $29.99). If you want the most powerful Fire Stick, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Max, which is available for $34.99 (normally $54.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $34.99 (normally $54.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $19.99 (normally $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $17.99 (normally $29.99)
Amazon Fire Stick 4K
- Cinematic experience - Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.
- Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.
- Endless entertainment - Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Live and free TV - Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, YouTube and more.
- Alexa Voice Remote - Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
- Control your smart home - Ask Alexa to check weather, dim the lights, view live camera feeds, stream music and more.
- Simple and intuitive - Quickly access your favorite apps, live TV, and things you use most, all from the main menu.
- Easy to set up, compact enough to stay hidden - Plug in behind your TV, turn on the TV, and connect to the internet to get set up.