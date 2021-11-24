DEAL ALERT: Get Amazon Fire Stick 4K For Just $24.99 (50%) In This Black Friday Deal

Amazon’s best Black Friday deal on a Fire TV device is already available.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99 (normally $49.99), which is a 50% savings. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio, and comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Fire Stick 4K Black Friday Deal

If you don’t need a 4K Streaming Device, you can get Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $19.99 (normally $39.99) and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99 (normally $29.99). If you want the most powerful Fire Stick, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Max, which is available for $34.99 (normally $54.99).

