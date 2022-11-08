DEAL ALERT: Get Amazon Fire Stick 4K for Just $24.99 (50% Off) Ahead of Black Friday
You don’t have to wait until Black Friday 2022 to save on the Amazon Fire Stick 4K.
For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, which is a 50% savings from its normal $49.99 price tag. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio, and comes with the all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.
Get 50% OFF Fire Stick 4K
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Add the item to your cart.
- Complete checkout
If you’re in the market for a Roku device instead, you can also get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for the same $24.99, also 50% off the normal $49.99 price. If you don’t need a 4K Streaming Device, you can get a Chromecast HD with Google TV for just $19.99, $10 off the regular price of $29.99.
About Amazon Fire Stick 4K
- Cinematic experience - Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.
- Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.
- Endless entertainment - Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Live and free TV - Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, YouTube, and more.
- Alexa Voice Remote - Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
- Control your smart home - Ask Alexa to check the weather, dim the lights, view live camera feeds, stream music, and more.
- Simple and intuitive - Quickly access your favorite apps, live TV, and things you use most, all from the main menu.
- Easy to set up, compact enough to stay hidden - Plug in behind your TV, turn on the TV, and connect to the internet to get set up.