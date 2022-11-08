DEAL ALERT: Get Amazon Fire Stick 4K for Just $24.99 (50% Off) Ahead of Black Friday

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday 2022 to save on the Amazon Fire Stick 4K.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, which is a 50% savings from its normal $49.99 price tag. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio, and comes with the all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Get 50% OFF Fire Stick 4K

Click here to activate the offer.

Add the item to your cart.

Complete checkout

If you’re in the market for a Roku device instead, you can also get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for the same $24.99, also 50% off the normal $49.99 price. If you don’t need a 4K Streaming Device, you can get a Chromecast HD with Google TV for just $19.99, $10 off the regular price of $29.99.

About Amazon Fire Stick 4K