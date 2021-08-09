DEAL ALERT: Get 3 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited & Paramount+ For Just $0.99 a Month (95% OFF)

New subscribers can get 3 Months of Paramount+ Premium (Ad-Free) and Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99 a month.

Normally, the Paramount+ costs $9.99 a month and Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 a month, meaning you can get a $54 value for just $3. Amazon’s music service is just like Spotify and Apple Music and includes unlimited access to over 75 million songs ad-free, with offline access.

How to Get 3 Months of Amazon Music & Paramount+ For $0.99

Click here to activate the offer

Click Get Started

Click Try Now

You will have access to Amazon Music Unlimited & Paramount+

With the deal, you will access Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Paramount+ Premium Tier includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League and Serie A soccer.

But, most exciting is that the service just added 1,000 new movies including “The Avengers”, “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol”, “Sonic the Hedgehog”, “Terminator: Dark Fate”, “Skyfall” and more (a full list is below). In addition, they have Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, “The Infinite” and “A Quiet Place: Part II”, which just appear in theaters.

With the Premium Tier, you’ll also get ad-free access to TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, Smithsonian – and Paramount+ original series like Star Trek: Discovery.