DEAL ALERT: Apple TV 4K (2021) Returns For All-Time Low Price of JUST $79.99

You can once again get the last-geneneration 2021 Apple TV for an all-time low of just $79.99, which is $100 off its original selling price.

While there is a new version of the Apple TV 4K, the last generation is still plenty capable. One of the biggest benefits is that it includes an ethernet port, which now is only available on the higher-end $149.99 version of the updated Apple TV 4K. Also, the remote includes a lightning port instead of USB-C, if you haven’t made the jump quite yet.

The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) is now just $79.99 on Amazon, down $100 from its original price tag of $179.99 (and $50 cheaper than the 2022 Apple TV 4K). If you prefer the Apple TV 4K - 64GB, it is only $99.99. As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ for free for new subscribers.

Just like the newer version, this Apple TV 4K includes support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision (but doesn’t for HDR10+) and has built-in Siri support, allowing users to search and control apps using their voice. The biggest benefit of the new Apple TV 4K is that it includes a faster A15 Bionic chip and 4GB RAM, compared to the older version’s A12 Bionic and 3GB RAM.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Specs: