DEAL ALERT: Get Apple TV 4K, Three Months of Apple TV+ For $149.99 (Lowest Price Ever)

If you’re looking for the latest Apple TV 4K, it’s now on sale for its lowest price ever.

The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has dropped to just $149.99 on Amazon, down $30 from its normal price of $179. As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, which allows users to search and control apps by using their voice.

How To Get The Deal:

Click here to activate the deal. Select “Add to Cart.” Add Shipping Information. Checkout.

Get the Deal $149.99 | normally $179 amazon.com Get 3-Months Free of Apple TV+

Apple TV 4K (2021) Specs