DEAL ALERT: Get Apple TV 4K, Three Months of Apple TV+ For $149.99 (Lowest Price Ever)
If you’re looking for the latest Apple TV 4K, it’s now on sale for its lowest price ever.
The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has dropped to just $149.99 on Amazon, down $30 from its normal price of $179. As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ free for new subscribers.
The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, which allows users to search and control apps by using their voice.
How To Get The Deal:
- Click here to activate the deal.
- Select “Add to Cart.”
- Add Shipping Information.
- Checkout.
Apple TV 4K (2021) Specs
- Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound
- A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences
- 4K High Frame Rate HDR with Dolby Vision for fluid, crisp video
- Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+
- The latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more
- More ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music
- The new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad
- Private listening with up to two sets of AirPods
- Use AirPlay to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac on your TV
- Get a live view of your HomeKit-enabled cameras and control your smart home accessories