 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Apple TV Apple TV+

DEAL ALERT: Get Apple TV 4K, Three Months of Apple TV+ For $149.99 (Lowest Price Ever)

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking for the latest Apple TV 4K, it’s now on sale for its lowest price ever.

The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has dropped to just $149.99 on Amazon, down $30 from its normal price of $179. As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, which allows users to search and control apps by using their voice.

How To Get The Deal:

  1. Click here to activate the deal.
  2. Select “Add to Cart.”
  3. Add Shipping Information.
  4. Checkout.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Specs

  • Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound
  • A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences
  • 4K High Frame Rate HDR with Dolby Vision for fluid, crisp video
  • Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+
  • The latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more
  • More ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music
  • The new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad
  • Private listening with up to two sets of AirPods
  • Use AirPlay to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac on your TV
  • Get a live view of your HomeKit-enabled cameras and control your smart home accessories
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.