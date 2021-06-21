DEAL ALERT: Get Apple TV 4K (Previous Model), Plus a Free Year of Apple TV+ For Just $99

The previous model Apple TV 4K (32GB), has been knocked down to just $99.99 on Amazon. As a bonus, the deal comes with a Free Year of Apple TV+ for new subscribers.

While there is a new Apple TV 4K, which is discounted to $169.99, the main difference is the all-new Siri Voice Remote, which can be purchased separately for $59.99. However, if you are looking for a powerhouse streaming device with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, at $99.99 - the Apple TV 4K is a steal.

How To Get The Deal:

Click this link to activate the deal Click Add to Cart Add Shipping Information & Checkout

Get the Deal $99.99 amazon.com Get 1-Year Free of Apple TV+

The device which can stream in up to 4K in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos audio support — is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K has built in Siri support meaning you can search and control apps just with your voice.

