DEAL ALERT: Get Apple TV 4K (Previous Model), Plus a Free Year of Apple TV+ For Just $99
The previous model Apple TV 4K (32GB), has been knocked down to just $99.99 on Amazon. As a bonus, the deal comes with a Free Year of Apple TV+ for new subscribers.
While there is a new Apple TV 4K, which is discounted to $169.99, the main difference is the all-new Siri Voice Remote, which can be purchased separately for $59.99. However, if you are looking for a powerhouse streaming device with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, at $99.99 - the Apple TV 4K is a steal.
How To Get The Deal:
- Click this link to activate the deal
- Click Add to Cart
- Add Shipping Information & Checkout
The device which can stream in up to 4K in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos audio support — is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K has built in Siri support meaning you can search and control apps just with your voice.
Specs
- 4K High Dynamic Range (Dolby Vision and HDR10) for stunning picture quality Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound
A10X Fusion chip for ultra-fast graphics and performance
- Voice search by asking the Siri Remote. Compatibility- Apple TV is compatible with HD and UHD TVs with HDMI. Apple TV is compatible with Bluetooth keyboards
- View photos and videos from your iPhone and iPad on TV
- Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, ESPN, and thousands more apps in the App Store*