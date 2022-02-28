DEAL ALERT: Get Apple TV 4K (Previous Model), Three Months of Apple TV+ For $99 with Amazon Prime
The cost for the previous model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has been reduced to just $99.99 on Amazon-owned Woot!. While Woot! is offering the device for $109.99, Amazon Prime members can receive an extra $10 savings.
As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ free for new subscribers.
The new Apple TV 4K, which is discounted to $169.99, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote, which can be purchased separately for $59.99. However, if you are looking for a powerhouse streaming device with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, at $99.99, this version of Apple TV 4K is a steal.
How To Get The Deal:
- Click here to activate the deal
- Select “Add to Cart”
- Add Shipping Information
- Checkout
The device — which can stream up to 4K in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos audio support — is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K has built-in Siri support, which allows users to search and control apps by using their voice.
Specs
- 4K High Dynamic Range (Dolby Vision and HDR10) for stunning picture quality
- Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound
- A10X Fusion chip for ultra-fast graphics and performance
- Voice search on the Siri Remote
- Apple TV is compatible with HD and UHD TVs with HDMI. Apple TV is compatible with Bluetooth keyboards
- View photos and videos from your iPhone and iPad on TV
- Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, ESPN, and thousands more apps in the App Store