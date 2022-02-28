DEAL ALERT: Get Apple TV 4K (Previous Model), Three Months of Apple TV+ For $99 with Amazon Prime

The cost for the previous model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has been reduced to just $99.99 on Amazon-owned Woot!. While Woot! is offering the device for $109.99, Amazon Prime members can receive an extra $10 savings.

As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, which is discounted to $169.99, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote, which can be purchased separately for $59.99. However, if you are looking for a powerhouse streaming device with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, at $99.99, this version of Apple TV 4K is a steal.

How To Get The Deal:

Click here to activate the deal Select “Add to Cart” Add Shipping Information Checkout

Get the Deal $99.99 woot.com Get 3-Months Free of Apple TV+

The device — which can stream up to 4K in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos audio support — is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K has built-in Siri support, which allows users to search and control apps by using their voice.

