DEAL ALERT: Get Apple TV 4K (Previous Model), Three Months of Apple TV+ For $99 with Amazon Prime

Jason Gurwin

The cost for the previous model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has been reduced to just $99.99 on Amazon-owned Woot!. While Woot! is offering the device for $109.99, Amazon Prime members can receive an extra $10 savings.

As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, which is discounted to $169.99, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote, which can be purchased separately for $59.99. However, if you are looking for a powerhouse streaming device with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, at $99.99, this version of Apple TV 4K is a steal.

How To Get The Deal:

  1. Click here to activate the deal
  2. Select “Add to Cart”
  3. Add Shipping Information
  4. Checkout

The device — which can stream up to 4K in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos audio support — is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K has built-in Siri support, which allows users to search and control apps by using their voice.

Specs
  • 4K High Dynamic Range (Dolby Vision and HDR10) for stunning picture quality
  • Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound
  • A10X Fusion chip for ultra-fast graphics and performance
  • Voice search on the Siri Remote
  • Apple TV is compatible with HD and UHD TVs with HDMI. Apple TV is compatible with Bluetooth keyboards
  • View photos and videos from your iPhone and iPad on TV
  • Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, ESPN, and thousands more apps in the App Store
