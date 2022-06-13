DEAL ALERT: Get Apple TV 4K For Its Lowest Price Ever ($50 Off)

Over the last few months, there have been small discounts on the Apple TV 4K. But, now the top-of-the-line Apple streaming device is seeing a big drop in price, putting the Apple TV 4K at its lowest price ever.

The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has dropped to just $129.99 on Amazon, down $50 from its normal price tag of $179. If you prefer the 64GB version, it is also $50 off at just $149.99.

As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, which allows users to search and control apps by using their voice.

How To Get The Deal:

Click here to activate the deal. Select “Add to Cart.” Add Shipping Information. Checkout.

Get the Deal $129.99 | normally $179 amazon.com Get 3-Months Free of Apple TV+

Apple TV 4K (2021) Specs: