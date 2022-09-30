 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get BET+ Subscription for 90% Off for First 3 Months; Just $0.99 per Month

David Satin

It’s BET+’s birthday, and the company wants to give you a present! Right now BET+ is offering a deal via Prime Video Channels hub and its website in which customers can get three months of BET+ for only $0.99 per month!

This means you’ll be able to access more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks for less than $1 a month! The offer ends Oct. 9, so don’t wait, sign up today!

How to Get 3 Months of BET+ For $0.99/Month

  • Click Here to activate the deal.
  • Click Get Started.
  • Confirm & Complete Sign-Up.

You can stream BET+ via Prime Video Channels on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

Adding BET+ via Prime Video Channels means you can access and download any shows or films directly to your devices for viewing offline.

BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays and box office hits, and original series like “Zatima.”

7-Day Trial
bet+ via amazon.com

BET+

BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming.

7-Day Trial
$9.99 / month
bet+ via amazon.com
