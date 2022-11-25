DEAL ALERT: Get CuriosityStream For Just $11.99 For The Next Year (40% OFF) For Black Friday 2022

CuriosityStream is a streaming service started by Discovery founder John Hendricks which includes 3,000 on demand science, technology and nature documentary and features. The content is similar to the type of shows you may find on Discovery, The History Channel, Animal Planet, and The Science Channel.

The streaming service includes both original and acquired content including those featuring Stephen Hawking, David Attenborough, Richard Dawkins, Peter Diamandis, and Richard Hammond. CuriosityStream’s has more than 3,000 films, shows and series on nature, science, and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration and more.

CuriosityStream currently offers two tiers: a Standard tier for $2.99 per month ($20 per year) that offers HD streaming or Premium for $9.99 per month ($70 per year) that offers 4K streaming of 80+ shows. A small number of their episodes are available ad-supported for free. CuriosityStream is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Google Chromecast, and Xbox.