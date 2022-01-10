 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
CuriosityStream

DEAL ALERT: Get CuriosityStream For Just $11.99 For The Next Year (40% OFF) With This Promo Code

Jason Gurwin

CuriosityStream is a streaming service started by Discovery founder John Hendricks which includes 3,000 on demand science, technology and nature documentary and features. The content is similar to the type of shows you may find on Discovery, The History Channel, Animal Planet, and The Science Channel.

With their New Year Sale, you can get CuriosityStream for only $11.99 for the next year. That means you can get 40% off your first year!

How to Get CuriosityStream For $11.99

  • Click Here to activate the deal
  • Select the Yearly Plan
  • Apply Coupon Code: NEWYEAR22

The streaming service includes both original and acquired content including those featuring Stephen Hawking, David Attenborough, Richard Dawkins, Peter Diamandis, and Richard Hammond. CuriosityStream’s has more than 3,000 films, shows and series on nature, science, and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration and more.

CuriosityStream currently offers two tiers: a Standard tier for $2.99 per month ($20 per year) that offers HD streaming or Premium for $9.99 per month ($70 per year) that offers 4K streaming of 80+ shows. A small number of their episodes are available ad-supported for free. CuriosityStream is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Google Chromecast, and Xbox.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.