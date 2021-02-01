DEAL ALERT: Get Discovery Plus Ad-Free For Just $59 (30% OFF) For Entire Year

For a limited time, you can give a friend (or yourself) the gift of discovery+ at a deep discount.

While the streaming service only launched just a month ago, they are offering 30% OFF the discovery+ Ad-Free plan. To get it, you will need to purchase a 6- ($29) or 12-month ($59) gift subscription.

With the discount, discovery+ is just $4.90 a month for the ad-free plan, which is 30% less than the normal $6.99 a month.

How to Get 30% OFF discovery+

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Gift Now”

Add the Recipient’s Name and Email (it can be your own)

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Pay Now” (you won’t be charged until 48 hours before launch)

The offer is only available to new subscribers and do not include a free trial. If you have already signed-up, since discovery+ is month-to-month you could use this with a different email address and activate at the end of the month.

discovery+ launched with 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery and Magnolia Network. The service also includes content from BBC, A&E, History, Lifetime, The Dodo, and Popsugar.

The service has exclusive discovery+ Originals and will feature notable personalities like the Irwins, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Giada De Laurentiis, Lieutenant Joe Kenda and so many more - all in one place.

How Much Does discovery+ Cost?

discovery+ has two tiers—a $4.99 ad-supported tier, as well as a $6.99 ad-free tier. You can try it out with a 7-Day Free Trial.

What Devices Support discovery+?

At launch, discovery+ will be available across major platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your browser. In addition, you will be able to stream on Xbox (including Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S) and Samsung Smart TV (2017+).

For now, the major missing platforms are PlayStation, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, and LG Smart TVs. If your Smart TV supports AirPlay or Cast, you may be able to stream without an official app.

What Features will be Available on discovery+?

Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams, among the most offered in the streaming video category. While it has profiles, it doesn’t offer “Kids Mode” or any parental controls.

When you open the app it will give you a “For You” tab which will recommend content from the different Discovery properties. Additionally, you can browse by network or by theme like “True Crime”. Each network will also have its own network hub to explore. You can also add content to a “Watch List”, so you can track your favorite shows.