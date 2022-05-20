DEAL ALERT: Get Disney Plus & Hulu Bundle For Just $3.99 a Month For The Next 3 Months

For most people, the most compelling bundle in streaming is the ability to get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. With the $8 savings, you are essentially getting Disney+ for free when you subscribe to the other two services.

But, on National Streaming Day 2022, you can do even better.

How to Get Disney+ & Hulu For $3.99 a Month

Hulu has launched a National Streaming Day deal just $1 per month for the next three months. When you take advantage of that offer, Hulu subscribers can now add Disney+ for just $2.99 a month. That means you build your own Disney+ bundle of sorts for as low as $3.99 a month for the next three months.

Get The Deal $1 / mo. hulu.com Through May 27th, Get Hulu For Just $1/mo. For Next 3 Months.

So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 a month? It’s simple.

Go to Your Profile in top right

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column

Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section

Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ Ap

Who’s Eligible For the Hulu 2022 Streaming Day Deal?

The Hulu Streaming Day deal is only available to new and returning subscribers, who haven’t been subscribed in the last month.

Who’s Eligible For Disney+ $2.99/mo. Deal?

To be eligible, you need to be billed through Hulu, including those on Black Friday, Streaming Day, or Student subscriptions, are eligible if they do not already subscribe to Disney+ or ESPN+.

Disney+ Hulu Add-On

Streaming Day Disney+ Bundle w/ Hulu & ESPN+

If you want to add in ESPN+, the cheapest way to subscribe is to purchase an annual plan for $69.99 a year ($5.83 a month). If you add those three together — you will get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for just $9.82 a month for the 3 months — that’s cheaper than the official Disney+ bundle ($13.99). But, with this you would have to pre-pay for ESPN+ annually.

Click here to sign-up for Hulu’s Streaming Day Deal: $1 a month

Click here to add Disney+ to your Hulu account: $2.99 a month

Click here to sign-up for ESPN+: $5.83 a month ($69.99 paid annually)

Total: $9.82 / month

Hulu Streaming Day Get The Deal $1 / mo. hulu.com Through May 27th, Get Hulu For Just $1/mo. For Next 3 Months. ESPN+ Get The Deal $69.99 / yr. espnplus.com Save $14 When You Pay Annually

Official Disney Bundle w/ Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+

If you prefer to pay monthly, you can always take advantage of the official Disney Bundle which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month.