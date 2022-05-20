 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+ Hulu

DEAL ALERT: Get Disney Plus & Hulu Bundle For Just $3.99 a Month For The Next 3 Months

Jason Gurwin

For most people, the most compelling bundle in streaming is the ability to get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. With the $8 savings, you are essentially getting Disney+ for free when you subscribe to the other two services.

But, on National Streaming Day 2022, you can do even better.

How to Get Disney+ & Hulu For $3.99 a Month

Hulu has launched a National Streaming Day deal just $1 per month for the next three months. When you take advantage of that offer, Hulu subscribers can now add Disney+ for just $2.99 a month. That means you build your own Disney+ bundle of sorts for as low as $3.99 a month for the next three months.

So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 a month? It’s simple.

  • Go to Your Profile in top right
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column
  • Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section
  • Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ Ap

Who’s Eligible For the Hulu 2022 Streaming Day Deal?

The Hulu Streaming Day deal is only available to new and returning subscribers, who haven’t been subscribed in the last month.

Who’s Eligible For Disney+ $2.99/mo. Deal?

To be eligible, you need to be billed through Hulu, including those on Black Friday, Streaming Day, or Student subscriptions, are eligible if they do not already subscribe to Disney+ or ESPN+.

Disney+ Hulu Add-On

Streaming Day Disney+ Bundle w/ Hulu & ESPN+

If you want to add in ESPN+, the cheapest way to subscribe is to purchase an annual plan for $69.99 a year ($5.83 a month). If you add those three together — you will get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for just $9.82 a month for the 3 months — that’s cheaper than the official Disney+ bundle ($13.99). But, with this you would have to pre-pay for ESPN+ annually.

  • Click here to sign-up for Hulu’s Streaming Day Deal: $1 a month
  • Click here to add Disney+ to your Hulu account: $2.99 a month
  • Click here to sign-up for ESPN+: $5.83 a month ($69.99 paid annually)

Total: $9.82 / month

Hulu Streaming Day

ESPN+

Official Disney Bundle w/ Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+

If you prefer to pay monthly, you can always take advantage of the official Disney Bundle which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.