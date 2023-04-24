DEAL ALERT: Get Full Year of Peacock Premium for $20, or Premium Plus for $70
Peacock had a year of tremendous growth in 2022, rising from 9 million paid users to 20 million in the span of just 12 months. From the looks of things, however, NBCUniversal executives responsible for Peacock’s success do not seem satisfied to rest on those numbers.
To keep bringing in new users, Peacock is currently offering a special deal. New customers to Peacock can enter a promo code and get a year’s subscription to Peacock Premium, the service’s ad-supported streaming tier for $19.99. The normal price is $49.99, so if you’ve never been a Peacock subscriber, now’s your chance to sign up and save 60% off your first year of service.
If you prefer to do your streaming ad-free, this promo code will also apply! It drops the price of an annual subscription to Peacock Premium Plus from $100 to $69.99, a 30% savings.
How to Get a Full Year of Peacock Premium for $20, or Premium Plus for $70
- Click here to activate the deal.
- Click “Pick a Plan.”
- Toggle to “Annual Plan,” then choose Premium or Premium Plus.
- Click “Have a Promo Code?” and enter code N2TEWDZZ.
- Enter your payment and contact information and complete the sign-up process.
It’s so simple it feels a little like stealing, but it’s not! After following these steps, you’ll be ready to enjoy a full year of Peacock’s content library without needing to worry about a monthly charge to your account. You’ll be paid up until next April, and you’ll have saved between 30% and 60%, depending on which plan you choose to go with.
It’s a fantastic time to be joining Peacock, especially for sports fans. The service will host an MLB game every Sunday morning for the rest of the MLB regular season, with no blackouts or extra viewing fees needed. The service will also be the exclusive streaming home of the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament, which will begin in just over a month on May 28.
There’s also a wide array of library content like extended Superfan episodes of “The Office,” series like “Parks and Rec” and “That ’70s Show,” and new original shows like “Mrs. Davis” and “Poker Face.” If you’ve been undecided on the prospect of joining the ranks of Peacock’s 20 million paid users, waver no longer. Use the special promo code above to get a full year of Peacock for 60% off a Premium plan, or 30% off Premium Plus.
